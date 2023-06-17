Pakistan to play two Asia Cup 2023 matches at home, says Najam Sethi

LAHORE-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman, Najam Sethi, on Friday confirmed that the national team would host at least two matches of the Asia Cup 2023 on home ground.

After the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) accepted the PCB’s proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup, fans eagerly awaited the announcement of the event’s schedule. As per the ACC, Pakistan will host four matches before the tournament moves to Sri Lanka for the remaining nine matches. Since India will play their matches in Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s only group match at home could potentially be against Nepal. The other three matches in Pakistan are likely to be part of the second group, featuring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

The PCB Management Committee Chairman confirmed that Pakistan would have the opportunity to play at least two matches at their home venue. “Pakistan will play at least two matches at home. We are currently working on finalizing the schedule, so let’s wait and watch.”

The Pakistan-India ODI World Cup 2023 match is scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad, with Pakistan playing across five venues during the league phase. Pakistan has not toured India since the 2016 T20 World Cup. Addressing Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup in India, Sethi mentioned that the PCB had written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the draft schedule. The purpose was to emphasize that the PCB could not unilaterally approve the fixture list. “We have written to the ICC stating that we cannot give approval or disapproval to this World Cup schedule,” he explained.

“Our government will have to decide, just like when it comes to India, it is their government that decides when they go to play. There is no point in asking us if we will play in Ahmedabad. When the time comes, the first decision will be whether we are going or not, and then the government will decide our destination. Our decision will be based on these two crucial factors,” added the PCB MC Chairman.

Replying to a query, Sethi said: “Pakistan team is one of the best and important teams in the world and any mega event cannot be played without Pakistan team.

Najam Sethi also responded to speculations about a change in PCB chairmanship, stating that he would accept any decision made by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the PCB’s patron. “I have heard speculations regarding the PCB chairmanship. I do not involve myself in this matter because it depends on the patron,” he clarified.

“Our responsibility was to restore the 2014 Constitution. At this point, we are ready for elections with regional and departmental representatives on board. We are awaiting two nominees, and once we have them, I will announce the elections. If you ask me, I do not want any mess. If the patron and Zardari Sahab want me to continue, I am okay with it. If they want Zaka Sahab to become the PCB Chairman, I would welcome their decision and step aside,” Sethi concluded.