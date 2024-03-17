Sunday, March 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Saim powers Peshawar Zalmi to post 185/5 against Islamabad United

Saim powers Peshawar Zalmi to post 185/5 against Islamabad United
Azhar Khan
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Sports, Headlines

LAHORE   -  Peshawar Zalmi put up an im­posing total of 185/5 in the HBL PSL 9’s Elminator 2 at Na­tional Bank Stadium, Karachi on Saturday night. 

Saim Ayub emerged as the star for Zalmi, smashing an impressive 73 off 44 deliver­ies, laced with six fours and four sixes, propelling his team to a competitive total of 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The opening batsman found an able ally in Captain Babar Azam, who contributed a solid 25 off 22 balls, setting the tone for a high-scoring match. 

Mohammad Haris, too, made his presence felt with a brisk 40 off 25, adding vital impetus to Zalmi’s innings in the mid­dle overs. However, Islamabad United’s bowlers, led by the young pace sensation Naseem Shah who clinched 3 wickets for 30, kept chipping away at the wickets to prevent Zalmi from running away with the game. 

Naseem Shah’s spell was cru­cial in halting the momentum, claiming the wickets of Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the latter contributing a quick 18. Sha­dab Khan and Obed McCoy also joined the wickets column, with McCoy managing to remove the dangerous Rovman Powell for just 2 runs. 

Aseefa Bhutto set to contest her first election from NA-207 Nawabshah

Despite the regular fall of wickets, Aamer Jamal’s unbeat­en 17 off 9 balls and Hussain Talat’s handy 8 not out ensured Zalmi finished on a high, setting a formidable target of 186 runs for Islamabad United. 

The fall of wickets did little to deter the spirit of Zalmi’sbatsmen, who rallied to put up a challenging score. The partnership of 59 runs for the first wicket between Ayub and Azam provided the initial boost, followed by a swift 59- run stand between Ayub and Haris for the second wicket, laying a solid foundation for their team. Islamabad United, known for their resilient chas­ing capabilities, were left with a mountain to climb, courtesy of Peshawar Zalmi’s batting fireworks and strategic in­nings building.

Tags:

Azhar Khan

Azhar Khan is an accomplished senior sports journalist with extensive experience in the field. He can be reached at azharmasood786@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at @azharmasood786

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710565072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024