Saim powers Peshawar Zalmi to post 185/5 against Islamabad United

LAHORE - Peshawar Zalmi put up an im­posing total of 185/5 in the HBL PSL 9’s Elminator 2 at Na­tional Bank Stadium, Karachi on Saturday night.

Saim Ayub emerged as the star for Zalmi, smashing an impressive 73 off 44 deliver­ies, laced with six fours and four sixes, propelling his team to a competitive total of 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The opening batsman found an able ally in Captain Babar Azam, who contributed a solid 25 off 22 balls, setting the tone for a high-scoring match.

Mohammad Haris, too, made his presence felt with a brisk 40 off 25, adding vital impetus to Zalmi’s innings in the mid­dle overs. However, Islamabad United’s bowlers, led by the young pace sensation Naseem Shah who clinched 3 wickets for 30, kept chipping away at the wickets to prevent Zalmi from running away with the game.

Naseem Shah’s spell was cru­cial in halting the momentum, claiming the wickets of Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the latter contributing a quick 18. Sha­dab Khan and Obed McCoy also joined the wickets column, with McCoy managing to remove the dangerous Rovman Powell for just 2 runs.

Despite the regular fall of wickets, Aamer Jamal’s unbeat­en 17 off 9 balls and Hussain Talat’s handy 8 not out ensured Zalmi finished on a high, setting a formidable target of 186 runs for Islamabad United.

The fall of wickets did little to deter the spirit of Zalmi’sbatsmen, who rallied to put up a challenging score. The partnership of 59 runs for the first wicket between Ayub and Azam provided the initial boost, followed by a swift 59- run stand between Ayub and Haris for the second wicket, laying a solid foundation for their team. Islamabad United, known for their resilient chas­ing capabilities, were left with a mountain to climb, courtesy of Peshawar Zalmi’s batting fireworks and strategic in­nings building.