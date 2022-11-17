Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has issued final notice to the wife of Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azam Khan Swati and others for illegal constructions made on their farmhouses located in Islamabad. It is worth mentioning here that circles concerned are considering it a move to counter the political hype created by Mr. Swati, who is at loggerheads with the incumbent government and he has become quite vocal against the government since his arrest by the Federal Investigation Agency. However, CDA’s spokesperson Syed Asif Shah while refuting the impression has maintained that it is issued in routine and has nothing to do with politics. He informed that the notices are served to many people other than Senator Swati. The notice was issued on the name of Azam Swati’s wife Tahira Swati, who is the owner of farmhouse number 71 at Orchard Scheme on Murree Road. The notice was issued on account of unauthorised and illegal constructions, which were pointed out in a survey conducted five years ago in November 2018. It is directed in the notice that the aforementioned illegal construction needs to be demolished within seven days from the date of issuance of the final notice. It is warned further that if the illegal construction would not be removed by the owner then CDA will take action regarding removal of above-mentioned violation forcefully on the risk and cost of the owner and penalty would also be imposed. The notice added further that in case of non-compliance within stipulated time, the arrangement to vacate the farmhouse be made, which will be sealed off until compliance and the removal of the violation, otherwise all responsibility will be rested upon the owner of the farmhouse. It is pertinent to mention here that Senator Azam Swati is not the sole violator of building bylaws but a large number of other farmhouse owners are also violating the bylaws but CDA usually remain unmoved against these bigwigs. In the past, around 610 agricultural plots were leased out to individuals and institutions for growing vegetables and fruits in eight suburban areas of Islamabad, including Chak Shahzad, Murree Road, Kahuta Road and Tarlai Kalan. However, according to a survey conducted by the CDA a few years ago it had found 400 owners were using the land for purposes other than the rules permitted and instead of growing fruits and vegetables, marriage halls and villas were being constructed on said farmlands.