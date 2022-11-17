Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Provincial government on Wednesday approved the construction of 30 kilometer road from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed to Rangpur under the annual de­velopment project (ADP) scheme.

Talking to media, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zaheer Abbas Khan said that the 30 kilome­ter road from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed to Rangpur was causing road accidents which resulted in loss of lives. He said that he had requested the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the construction of the road to facilitate citizens.