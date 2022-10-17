Share:

The 24th death anniversary of prominent scholar, philanthropist and former governor of Sindh Hakim Muhammad Saeed is being observed on Monday.

Hakim Mohammed Saeed was born on January 9, 1920 in Delhi and migrated to Pakistan with his family after independence in 1947.

He established Hamdard Dawakhana and later spread its branches all over Pakistan.

He authored several books on religion, health, sciences, literature, social and scientific topics and travelogues.

Hakim Muhammad Saeed was assassinated on this date in 1998.