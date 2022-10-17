Share:

LAHORE- Pakistan players put up a valiant show in the Street Child Football World Cup U-16 but remained unlucky to get over the line in the final, conceding a 3-4 defeat on a penalty shoot-out to Egypt in Qatar on late Saturday. It was a gripping clash between the two sides as, despite several attacking moves at each other’s post, they remained unable to score any goal till the end of the second half. Earlier, Pakistan thumped Brazil 3-1 in the semifinal on a penalty shoot-out to enter the final. They had edged passed Tanzania 2-1 in a nail-biting quarterfinal.