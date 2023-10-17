Jawad Rafique posted as Secretary Kashmir Affairs

ISLAMABAD - After remaining in the Establishment Division’s pool as OSD for a long period of time, a Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Jawad Rafique Malik was finally posted as Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division on Monday.

Known for his closeness with Sharif family in their previous tenures, Malik was amongst few who could not manage a posting during the outgoing government led by Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister.

Interestingly, Jawad Rafique Malik was named as co-accused with Shehbaz Sharif in a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau and it was the previous government of PML-N which brought him into the capital and posted as Secretary National Assembly and later he was appointed as Chairman NHA as well.

However, after the change of government, he not only aligned himself with Pakistan Tahreek-e- Insaf but he was considered very close to the then minister for communications Murad Saeed, who was openly criticising PML-N and its leadership for making ‘unfeasible projects’ and levelled serious allegations of corruption.

Murad Saeed also elevated Malik as Secretary Communications after his promotion into Grade-22 from where he paved his way to become Chief Secretary Punjab and later became Secretary Industries, another high profile portfolio.

He was however made OSD by the Shehbaz Sharif-led government in 2022 and he could not succeed to get a posting throughout that tenure. Sources close to the developments said that he was distanced by the House of Sharifs due to his close alignment with the PTI, especially Murad Saeed.

Meanwhile, a senior bureaucrat also informed that the Sharif family was also offended with him due to unnecessary issues created over the Raiwind Estate being Chief Secretary Punjab while he was also named for alleged rigging in Daska by-elections.

Jawad Rafique Malik is otherwise considered as a gentleman amongst circles as he is a very cool and calm bureaucrat having listening acumen and he is not very talkative.

On the other hand, the Establishment Division through another notification issued on Monday posted a Grade-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services Rabia Aurangzaib on the disposal of the Interior Division for her further posting in Islamabad administration.

She is considered as a very active officer as she had served in the capital previously as Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue. She is a very hardworking and efficient lady officer.

The Establishment Division also posted a Grade-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services Adnan Arshad Aulakh as Joint Secretary Interior.