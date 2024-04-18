Bahawalpur Police lodge FIR over Millat Express incident

BAHAWALPUR - On the complaint of the brother of de­ceased, Mariam Bibi, who was allegedly thrown out from Millat Express Train and died on the spot, Bahawalpur dis­trict police have registered FIR against the employees of Railway Police.

According to the FIR registered by PS Chani Goth, the body of the de­ceased woman identified as Mariam Bibi, the resident of Jaranawala tehsil of Faisalabad district and living in Ka­rachi, was found in the area of Bait No 5, Arain Wala/Dhaiwala/Lalo Naich/Chak No 158, 159 and 160 NP lying within the jurisdiction of Chani Goth police station of Ahmadpur tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

Plaintiff, Muhammad Afzal, son of Muhammad Shoaib, resident of tehsil Jaranwala of district Faisalabad sub­mitted his application with Chani Goth police station on April 16, 2024.

He submitted that his real sister, Ms Mariam Bibi, 29-years-old had been living in C Area, Qayyumabad, Karachi to earn livelihood at a beauty parlour. “My sister had fast of 27th of Rama­zan-ul-Mubarak and alongwith her nephews includng 11-years-old Mu­hammad Ghalib and 9-years-old Kan­wal rode train Millat Express on April 7, 2024 to proceed to Faisalabad,” he narrated in the application.

The plaintiff submitted that Mir Hassan, constable of Railway Police harassed and misbehaved with his sis­ter, Mariam Bibi and subjugated her of violence. “A passenger had captured the incident of torture in video which had gone viral across Paksitan,” the FIR said.

The plaintiff claimed that Mir Has­san took away her sister, Mariam Bibi to another biggie of the train and de­prived her of cash and gold jewelry and, later, threw her out of train in Chani Goth area.

“Mariam Bibi received fractures in bones of hands and feet and received critical wounds in head which caused her death,” the plaintiff submitted.

FIR was also registered on two other employees of Railway Depart­ment for allegedly being accomplices of major accused, Mir Hassan. The plaintiff of the FIR submitted that the accused pushed Mariam Bibi out of train intentionally.

Inspector Muhammad Javed posted at PS Chani Goth had put his signature on the FIR. Chani Goth police have launched investigation into the inci­dent. It is being mentioned here that post-mortem of the deceased woman was carried out by a lady doctor at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ah­madpur tehsil of Bahawalpur district and, later, the body was handed over to the heirs who took it away to Ja­ranwala tehsil of Faislaabad district. According to the post-mortem report, the woman received critical wounds which caused her death.