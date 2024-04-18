Seven killed in coach-tanker collision on Indus Highway

All vehicles were going to Karachi from Larkana when unfortunate incident occurred near Paranji Hotel.

HYDERABAD - Seven people were killed and 45 in­jured on Wednesday when a passen­ger coach and oil tanker collided with each other on the Indus Highway near Manjhand town of Sindh’s Jam­shoro. The dead bodies and critically injured were shifted to Liaquat Uni­versity Hospital, Jamshoro.

The injured were identified as Faisal Rajpoot, Zaheer Abro, Syed Muhammad Shah, Minor Dua Ba­tool, Shabana Bughio, Uzma Brohi, Yasmeen Kalhoro, MehtabKalhoro, Faheem Kalhoro, Ali Gohar Chandio, Manzoor Chandio, Sahib Khan, Ghul­lamullah, Raja, Ahsan Gadhi, Sajad Junijo, Waqar Kalhoro, Zahid Unar, Wajid Unar Tayaba Rajpoot, Yasmeen Rajpoot, Jannat Rajpoot Farhan Bug­hio, Imtaiz Unar and others.

Police sources said that all the ve­hicles were going to Karachi from Lar­kana when the unfortunate incident occurred near Paranji Hotel on the In­dus Highway. Police further said that the bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital while injured were shifted to Jamshoro Hospital in Hyderabad.

The deceased passengers and other injured were belonged to Larkana, Ka­rachi and Khairpur Nathan Shah. Inte­rior Minister Naqvi expresses regret over Jamshoro accident Federal In­terior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ex­pressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of life in the traffic accident.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympa­thy and condolences to the families of the deceased.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi prayed patience for the fami­lies of the deceased I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident, Mohsin Naqvi said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of life in the road accident near Sehwan late Tuesday night. The CM said he was saddened by the loss of life as a result of the accident. Murad Ali Shah also directed to ensure the provision of immediate medical aid to those injured in the accident.

In a statement issued from CM House on Wednesday, CM asked Commissioner Hyderabad to declare emergency in concerned hospitals to ensure the best possible medical aid to the injured. He also urged drivers to refrain from overspeeding as due to accidents are occurring.

Commissioner Hyderabad in­formed the CM that an accident oc­curred between a Karachi-bound passenger Coach with a Tanker and a Mazda near Manjhand, resulting in the death of four passengers while 25 sustained injuries.