Six more FIA teams formed to carry out crackdown in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - To augment the performance of al­ready deployed FIA personal against electricity theft, six more teams have been constituted to carry out crack­down against electricity thieves in Quetta Electric Supply Company (QES­CO) region.

To enhance the performance of FIA Ba­lochistan Zone against electricity theft, six more teams comprising officers of FIA Balochistan Zone are constituted to carry out crackdown against electricity theft with immediate effect until further orders, said an order issued by the FIA Balochistan zone Quetta.

According the order seen by The Na­tion, six FIA teams will be deputed in various region of Qesco’s service area.

The 1st team will be headed by Na­deem Ghaftar, Assistant Director FIA CBC Quetta and it will include Rahee Raza, Sub-inspector FIA and Muham­mad Iqbal Kakar FIA as members.

The 2nd team will be headed by Shoukat Ali, Assistant Director AML/CFT Quetta and will include Liaquat Ali, Sub-Inspector FIA and Salahuddin, Sub-inspector FIA as members.

The 3rd team will be headed by Fazal­ur Rehman, Assistant Director AML/CFT Quetta and will include Muhammad Sufyan, Inspector FIA and Ambreen Gul, Sub-Inspector FIA as members.

The 4th team will be headed by Mu­hammad Asif, FIA Composite Cicle, Gwadar and will consist of Muham­mad Akram Baloch, Sub-inspector FIA and Muhammad Talha, Sub-inspector as members

The 5th team will be headed by Ba­bar Ali, Assistant Director FIA C/P Cha­man and it will comprise of Muham­mad Younas, Sub-Inspector as member.

The 6th team will be headed by Sha­hid Ilyas, Assistant Director Compos­ite Circle Sibi and will consist of Zahid Hussain, Sub-Inspector and Shomeer William, Inspector as members.

The head of all the teams have been directed to share progress report in the matter with reader Branch Zonal Office on daily basis.

Notably, the government had already deputed FIA teams in eight Discos in­cluding Quetta Electric Supply Com­pany (QESCO). Other Discos with such arrangements are Hyderabad Elec­tric Supply Company (HESCO), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO), Pe­shawar Electric Supply Company (PES­CO), Islamabad Electric Supply Compa­ny (IESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Gujranwala Elec­tric Power Regulatory Authority (GEP­CO) and Tribal Electric Supply Compa­ny (TESCO). The FIA teams are deputed in these Discos in order to identify and nab the Discos employees involved in electricity theft.