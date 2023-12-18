Lesco recovers over Rs9m from 497 defaulters

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 9 million from 497 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 94th day of its recovery campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that on the 94th day, Chief Engineer O&M(T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.21 million from 65 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.24 million from 73 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal)Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.08 million from 45 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.52 million from 31 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager(Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.51m from 30 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 1.25 million from 67 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.85 million from 102 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.23 million from 84 defaulters in Kasur Circle. Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.63 billion from 54,186 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 206.90 million from 6,982 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 399.98 million from 6,998 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 218.97m from 6,397 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 87.89 million from 2,965 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 116.69 million from 4,983 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 246.10m from 6,262 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 105.90 million from 8,569 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 253.63m from 11,030 defaulters in Kasur Circle. For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from Lesco defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.