Special athletes are our pride and valuable assets: Jahangir Khan

LAHORE - Former world squash cham­pion Jahangir Khan has said that Pakistan’s special ath­letes are our pride and valu­able assets. “These brave athletes of the nation won more than 80 medals in the recent World Games and proved that when there is a determination to win and a strong belief in one’s hard work, no mental or physical disability can block the way to success,” he expressed these views in a meeting with the Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan, Ron­ak Lakhani (Sitara-e-Imtiaz), at Legends Arena Karachi.

On this occasion, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Me­dia Advisor Asif Azeem, Legends Arena CEO Talal Shah, Sindh Olympic Association Vice Presi­dent Tahmina Asif, SOP National Sports Director Farkhunda Ja­been and Sports Coordinator Muhammad Huzaifa were also present on the occasion. Jahangir Khan said: “Our special athletes have always raised the name of Pakistan and have raised the green crescent flag in the field of sports. For their grooming, all the modern sports facilities in the Legends Arena are present.

Jahangir Khan commended the efforts of Special Olympics Pakistan and said that the way Chairperson Ronak Lakhani and her entire team are engaged in giving special athletes opportu­nities to participate in sports on the basis of equality and their rightful place in society in the spirit of serving humanity is worthy of praise. Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson of Special Olympic Pakistan, said: “Legends Arena is a unique and state-of-the-art in­stitution of its kind in Pakistan. Jahangir Khan’s provision of facilities for our athletes at the Legends Arena will be of great help in improving the physical fitness of the athletes and con­tinuing their performance.”