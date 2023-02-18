Share:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has further reduced its fares for Pakistani students travelling to China from Pakistan.

According to the state-owned news agency, the national flag carrier has cut down its fares from the existing 22 per cent to 27 per cent for students wishing to travel between Pakistan and China.

Currently, PIA is operating two weekly flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

Last year in December, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced discounted fares for passengers travelling on the Beijing-Islamabad routes.

The national flag carrier had also announced a cut in the existing fare of the Beijing-Islamabad-Beijing round trip, setting the new price at RMB 12,050 including all taxes.