Khawaja Asif says ready to sit in opposition for political stability

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former defense minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday said that the party was ready to sit on the opposition benches for political stability in the country.

Talking to media here, he said the [PML-N] leadership was considering a coalition government with the People’s Party (PPP) in the centre. There was progress in this regard last night, he revealed.

In Punjab, the PML-N is in a position to form the government singlehandedly, Asif added.

He said that the political leaders have been digressing from their past statements. Masses were getting disappointed with the decisions that are being made for gaining power.

Asif said the PML-N had a working partnership with the PPP.

He said politicians have to ignore their personal benefits and take decision in the larger national interest.

He denied any rift with Maulana Fazlur Rehman but expressed astonishment for his attempt to talk to the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after alleging it of rigging in elections.

Asif said there would be no economic stability until political stability in the country.

He wondered the admission of Rawalpindi commissioner after a passage of nine days. What the commissioner said was an open secret in the evening, he added.

A commissioner has no role in the election process. The entire control of the election process is in the hands of the District Returning Officer and the Returning Officer. The commissioner may have indirect connection with the process, he continued.

An inquiry commission has been formed and the truth would come to light in three days, Asif concluded.