Black Caps win third T20I, take 3-0 lead

DUNEDIN - New Zealand won the third T20I at University Oval, Dunedin by 45 runs taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the fivematch series. After being put to bat first, New Zealand put a mammoth total of 224-7, owing to a brilliant century by Finn Allen. In reply, Pakistan could only manage 179-7 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first. Although opening batter Devon Conway (7, 8b, 1x4) departed early, falling to Haris Rauf in the fourth over, Allen and Tim Seifert gave New Zealand a breezy start. A 125-run second-wicket partnership between the two allowed the home side to gain control of the innings. Mohammad Wasim Jnr provided the breakthrough for Pakistan by removing Seifert, who walked back after scoring 31 from 23, including three fours and a six.

Allen went on to complete his second century in T20Is before he was removed by Zaman Khan in the 18th over. The opening batter produced an impressive 137 from 62, including five fours and a record 16 maximums. He was later adjudged player of the match for the second consecutive time.

Glenn Phillips (19, 15b, 1x4, 1x6) was the other contributor with the bat as New Zealand crossed the 200-run mark for the second time in the series. The Pakistan attack had a rough day at the office, with each bowler conceding in excess of eight runs an over. Haris bagged two wickets while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman, Wasim and Nawaz accounted for one each.

Opening batter Saim Ayub (10, 13b, 2x4s) was dismissed inside the powerplay of the Pakistan chase, courtesy of Tim Southee. A 39-run partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan brought a semblance of stability to the chase, however, it was cut short by Mitchell Santner who removed Rizwan (24, 20b, 2x6s).

Pakistan’s top run-getter of the innings, Babar, completed his third consecutive half-century (58, 37b, 8x4s, 1x6) before he fell to Ish Sodhi. Fakhar Zaman (19, 10b, 2x4s, 1x6) got a start as well before Lockie Ferguson dismissed him. Nawaz (28, 15b, 2x4s, 2x6s) stitched a 40-run seventh wicket stand with his captain Shaheen (16 not out, 11b, 1x4, 1x6) though the result seemed like a foregone conclusion by then.

Southee, who picked up two wickets at the expense of 29 runs in his allotted four overs, was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as the home side successfully restricted Pakistan to 179-7 in 20 overs to win the game by 45 runs. The fourth game between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on 19 January at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The first ball is expected to be bowled at 1110 PKT and the toss will take place at 1040 PK T.

SCORES IN BRIEF

NEW ZEALAND 224-7, 20 overs

(Finn Allen 137, Tim Seifert 31; Haris Rauf 2-60) beat

PAKISTAN 179-7, 20 overs

(Babar Azam 58, Mohammad Nawaz 28; Tim Southee 2-29) by 45 runs.