Sir Elton John gives evidence in Kevin Spacey trial

LONDON - Sir Elton John has given evidence as a defence witness at actor Kevin Spacey’s assault trial. The musician was asked about Mr Spacey’s attendance at a party hosted by the singer at his home in Windsor. Mr Spacey is alleged to have assaulted a man who was driving him to the event. He denies going to the party in the year the prosecution claim. The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 12 offence charges against four men between 2001 and 2013. Sir Elton appeared by video link from Monaco. He answered questions around whether Mr Spacey had ever attended the White Tie and Tiara Ball that the musician held every year at his home.