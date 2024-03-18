Murder convicts awarded death sentence, life imprisonment

ATTOCK - Additional Ses­sions Judge Pindi Gheb Muhammad Qamar-ul-Zaman Bhatti while pro­nouncing the verdict in the case of murder, sentenced Aqil Khan s/o Nawab Khan to death while Muhammad Safdar son of Nawab Khan and Abdul Razzaq son of Meherban Khan, residents of Ganda to Pindi Gheb have been sentenced to life imprisonment and heavy fine. A case of murder was registered against all of them for killing Mazhar Ali in the limits of Pindi Gheb police station in May 2021. The convicts have been shifted to District Jail At­tock. Meanwhile, Addition­al Sessions Judge Hasanab­dal Farkhanda Irshad has awarded nine years im­prisonment and Rs 80,000 fine to a drug smuggler Waqas. The same judge awarded nine years im­prisonment and Rs 80,000 fine to another drug smug­gler Umar Ali. On the other hand Injra police arrested two drug peddlers namely Maseen Khan and Muham­mad Safdar and recovered 1.1 kg chars from their possession.