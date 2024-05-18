SHRC hosts awareness session on Sindh Hindu Marriage Act implementation

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Human Rights Commission, in collaboration with the Local Government department, organised an awareness session for local government officials in Mithi, Tharparkar. The session aimed to promote the implementation of the Sindh Hindu Marriage (Amendment) Act, 2018, and empower community leaders. The Board Member of SHRC Sukhdev Hemnani gave a comprehensive briefing on the powers and functions of the Sindh Human Rights Commission and elaborated in detail on the provisions of the Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2018. He stressed that the legislation should reach all segments of the community to benefit them. The Vice Chairperson of District Tharparkar Kamla Bai, District Officer of District Council Tharparkar Musharaf Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Asif Ali Khaskheli, DSP City Waqas Durrani, Local Government officials and members of the local Hindu community participated in the program. Important issues were highlighted during the session while lack of awareness among the general public about the process of marriage registration and inadequate infrastructure of union councils were also identified.