SHRC hosts awareness session on Sindh Hindu Marriage Act implementation

APP
May 18, 2024
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Sindh Human Rights Com­mission, in collaboration with the Local Government depart­ment, organised an awareness session for local government officials in Mithi, Tharparkar. The session aimed to pro­mote the implementation of the Sindh Hindu Marriage (Amendment) Act, 2018, and empower community lead­ers. The Board Member of SHRC Sukhdev Hemnani gave a comprehensive briefing on the powers and functions of the Sindh Human Rights Commission and elaborated in detail on the provisions of the Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2018. He stressed that the leg­islation should reach all seg­ments of the community to benefit them. The Vice Chair­person of District Tharparkar Kamla Bai, District Officer of District Council Tharparkar Musharaf Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Asif Ali Khaskheli, DSP City Waqas Durrani, Local Government officials and members of the local Hindu community par­ticipated in the program. Im­portant issues were highlight­ed during the session while lack of awareness among the general public about the pro­cess of marriage registration and inadequate infrastruc­ture of union councils were also identified.

