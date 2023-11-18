Use of force by any militia, entity or group unacceptable: COAS

Gen Asim Minur says Pakistan belongs to all countrymen without any distinction n Lauds edict by religious scholars to nullify misleading propaganda disseminated by extremists and terrorists n Scholars pledge continued support for untiring efforts of the State and security forces for bringing tolerance, peace and stability in country.

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir has made it clear that Pakistan belongs to all Pakistanis without any religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic, sectarian or any other distinction, and the use of force and armed action by any militia, entity or group other than the state is unacceptable.

“Use of force and armed action by any militia, entity or group other than the State is unacceptable,” the Army Chief said this while interacting with leading Islamic scholars (Ulema and Mashaikh) of all schools of thought at the GHQ here on Friday. On the occasion, Ulema and Mashaikh unanimously condemned extremism, terrorism and sectarianism and pledged their continued support for untiring efforts of the State and security forces for bringing tolerance, peace and stability in the country.

They underscored that Islam is a religion of peace and harmony and any skewed and distorted interpretations of religion by certain entities is for their vested interests only and has nothing to do with Islamic teachings. Army Chief Gen Asim Munir, while lauding the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ Fatwa by religious scholars to nullify misleading propaganda disseminated by extremists and terrorists, called upon Ulema and Mashaikh for its propagation and implementation in letter and spirit and shun internal schisms.

The Army Chief signified the role of Ulema in harnessing youth towards understanding of Quran and Sunnah and character building alongside other academic knowledge and technical skills. He said that there is no space for intolerance and extreme behaviour by any entity against anyone, particularly against minorities and vulnerable segments of the society. The forum unanimously supported the government’s measures including repatriation of illegal foreigners, implementation of One Document Regime, anti-smuggling and hoarding measures and anti-power theft drive. It also fully acknowledged Pakistan’s position and concerns over the terrorism emanating from Afghan soil and urged serious actions by Afghanistan to address Pakistan’s concerns. The forum also expressed anguish on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and atrocities being committed against hapless people of Gaza and termed them as crimes against humanity.