Bahawalpur price control committee inspects restaurants

BAHAWALPUR - District Price Control Committee Baha­walpur has visited several restaurants to inspect sale of tandoori bread on rate fixed by the Punjab govern­ment. The members of the District Price Control Com­mittee headed by a Mem­ber of the Punjab Assem­bly and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq visited several restaurants in the city and inspected the sale of tandoori bread at a rate fixed by the Punjab govern­ment. Speaking on the oc­casion, Tariq said that the provincial government had taken practical measures to control price hikes. He said that the government was aware of sufferings faced by masses due to in­flation. He said that steps being taken to decrease prices of essential items and commodities would bear fruit soon.