Formula 1 returns to China for Round 5

Formula 1 is returning to China on Sunday, for the first time since 2019 for Round 5 of the championship.

The Chinese Grand Prix will be held over 56 laps on 5.4-kilometer-long Shanghai International Circuit.

Red Bull's Dutch driver and defending champion Max Verstappen, who has won the Grand Prix in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan this season, leads the drivers' standings with 77 points, while his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's driver from Monaco Charles Leclerc follow him with 64 and 59 points, respectively.

The Red Bull Racing Honda top the constructor standings with 141 points, followed by Ferrari with 120 points and McLaren with 69 points.