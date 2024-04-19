Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann extends contract till 2026 World Cup

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann will keep managing the country's senior team until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the German football association said on Friday.

In a statement, the DFB said Nagelsmann, 36, extended his contract to remain as Germany boss beyond the UEFA EURO 2024.

Four-time world champion Germany will host the EURO 2024 in June and July, as Nagelsmann's men will play against Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland in Group A.

Nagelsmann's new deal will run out at the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup to be held in US, Canada and Mexico.

Germany will play European qualifiers for the next World Cup.