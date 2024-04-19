Friday, April 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Israeli aircraft fire missiles at Air Force assets in Iran: Report

Israeli aircraft fire missiles at Air Force assets in Iran: Report
Anadolu
3:52 PM | April 19, 2024
International

An Israeli long-distance aircraft fired missiles at Iranian Air Force assets in Iran’s central Isfahan province, The Jerusalem Post newspaper said.

The daily, however, did not provide a source for the allegation.

Iranian state media reported early Friday that air defenses were activated against suspicious objects in several cities, including Isfahan, amid reports of an alleged Israeli attack.

The semi-official Mehr News Agency said three drones were destroyed in the skies above Isfahan.

Iran's state television confirmed "massive explosions" in Isfahan, but said no nuclear facilities were affected or targeted in the central city.

US media reports, citing officials, said that Israel had carried a strike inside Iran.

There was no official Israeli comment yet on reports of launching attacks inside Iran.

Tension escalated between Iran and Israel after Tehran launched a drone and missile attack on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on its consulate in Syria, in which seven military advisers were killed.

PM Shehbaz Sharif to personally monitor Saudi investment

Israel, which has not formally taken responsibility for the consulate attack, has vowed a military response to Iran’s weekend attack.

Israel is the only Middle East country that has F-35 aircraft capable of reaching Iran while avoiding radar detection.

Israeli officials have previously hinted in recent years at the possibility of using this type of aircraft in attacks against Iran.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024