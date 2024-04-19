Moot notes diabetes, blood pressure on the rise among youth

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah attended the Fourth International Public Health Conference as a special guest held at Khyber Medical University Peshawar.

Eminent experts and speakers from University of Central Lancashire, Aga Khan University, Qatar University, Dow University of Health Sciences, Baqai University, Shifa Tameere- Millat University, World Bank, WHO, and other relevant institutions delivered lectures on infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, health hazards under climate change, and strengthening healthcare systems.

Addressing the Public Health Conference as a special guest, the health minister stated that 30 percent of our society is afflicted with diabetes, and symptoms like high blood pressure are prevalent among 18-year-old youth. We not only need to talk about health but also take practical steps.

In this regard, we are launching initiatives under “Live Well” to emphasize healthy living among students in educational institutions. We urge students to participate actively in this initiative. The minister also distributed appreciation shields among the conference speakers.

The speakers at the conference revealed in their lectures that fifty percent of deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are due to non-communicable diseases, the prevention of which is quite possible. Failure to timely prevention of these diseases can lead to complications. It was highlighted in the conference that our society’s average lifespan has been limited to 67 years, whereas in developed countries like the UK, it is 87 years.

It was suggested by the speakers that by changing lifestyle and adopting healthy habits, our life expectancy can increase by up to twenty years. Balanced diet, adequate sleep, stress management, and a health friendly environment are fundamental principles for a better life