UNICEF to provide $20m for youth projects in Pakistan

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund have signed an agreement to provide equal opportunities for education and training to the youth.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the signing of a letter of intent regarding the United Nations Generation Unlimited (GenU) programme between Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

GenU was launched by the Secretary General of the United Nations in 2018 aimed at empowering the youth through education, technical training and entrepreneurship and working towards early education and training.

GenU is planning to start its full operations in Pakistan with an initial investment of 20 million Euros in youth related projects.

Signing the document would help provide equal opportunities to education and training to the youth. GenU and the PM Youth Programme will work together on operational strategic framework in this regard.

Earlier the UNICEF delegation headed by representative of UNICEF in Pakistan Abdullah A Fazil called on the prime minister. Chairman PM Youth Programme Rana Mashhood was also present in the meeting.

The delegation apprised the prime minister about the collaboration between PM Youth Programme and UNICEF regarding increasing the capacity of the youth in Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated the steps being taken by UNICEF for the welfare of children all over the world including Pakistan.