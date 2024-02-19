Kate Middleton accused of illegal drugs consumption in sham book

LONDON - Royal family is confronted with negative consequences of ever-advancing technolo­gies, giving rise to slander and disinformation on pub­lic platforms. Most recently, Mail On Sunday discovered a plethora of AI-generated books on Amazon, contain­ing lies about the members of the royal family, includ­ing Kate Middleton, the late Princess Diana, and Queen. In a sham book titled Prince William Biography: A Cap­tivating Autobiography Of The Future King, the Prin­cess of Wales has been ac­cused of consuming drugs during her gap year study­ing in Florence. A biogra­phy about Diana, which has been touted as part of a series called The Complete Guide Editions, blamed her death on MI6. The outland­ish claim prompted strong reaction from former se­nior military intelligence officer Philip Ingram, who dubbed it “incendiary rub­bish”. As per the outlet, the books have been on Ama­zon since May 2023, and despite the websites elabo­rate claims about ‘content guidelines,’ they have not been removed.