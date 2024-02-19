Kate Middleton accused of illegal drugs consumption in sham book

LONDON - Royal family is confronted with negative consequences of ever-advancing technologies, giving rise to slander and disinformation on public platforms. Most recently, Mail On Sunday discovered a plethora of AI-generated books on Amazon, containing lies about the members of the royal family, including Kate Middleton, the late Princess Diana, and Queen. In a sham book titled Prince William Biography: A Captivating Autobiography Of The Future King, the Princess of Wales has been accused of consuming drugs during her gap year studying in Florence. A biography about Diana, which has been touted as part of a series called The Complete Guide Editions, blamed her death on MI6. The outlandish claim prompted strong reaction from former senior military intelligence officer Philip Ingram, who dubbed it “incendiary rubbish”. As per the outlet, the books have been on Amazon since May 2023, and despite the websites elaborate claims about ‘content guidelines,’ they have not been removed.