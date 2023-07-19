PM’s initiative for sports unveiled, allocates 5b budget for sports development

LAHORE-The Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Ehsan Ur Rahman Mazari, successfully orchestrated the prestigious Prime Minister’s Initiative for Sports at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

Distinguished athletes and officials from around the country were invited, with Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shahbaz Sharif, gracing the event as the chief guest. During the ceremony, the Prime Minister acknowledged the international athletes who have brought glories to the nation. The presence of legendary sportsmen, Arshad Nadeem and Nooh Dastgeer, inspired the young talents.

A budget of five billion was allocated for sports, including 2.5 billion for the establishment of a sports university. This development brings joy to sports enthusiasts nationwide.

Secretary General of Pakistan Cycling Federation, Moazzam Khan Klair, highly appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, IPC Minister Ehsan Ur Rahman Mazari, Secretary Sports, and Director General Sports Shoaib Khoso for their dedication to uplifting sports. “The vision of Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif for sports will be cherished, and his commitment to promoting athleticism shall always be remembered,” Moazzam asserted.

“The Prime Minister’s Initiative for Sports, coupled with the substantial budget allocation, signifies a new era for sports in Pakistan. With a strong focus on talent development, infrastructure, and training, the government aims to nurture and empower athletes, enabling them to compete at the highest level on the global stage. This initiative is poised to shape the future of sports in Pakistan and reinforce its position as a competitive force in the international sporting arena,” Moazzam concluded.