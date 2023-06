Hazara Quetta FC has defeated Great Hazara FC by 2-1 in the men's final to win the National Futsal Cup Phase-II at Aghil Futsal Arena, Quetta.

While in the men's third-fourth position match, Balochistan Education Board outsmarted Buitems FC by 5-1 to claim the third position.

Meanwhile, the women's final was won by Hazara Quetta Academy, who outpaced Hazara Club by 3-0. The third position was clinched by Balochistan Women's Academy as they defeated Hazara United by 2-1.