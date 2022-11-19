Share:

LAHORE - The 1st Futsal Level-I Coaching Course got underway here at the FIFA Football House on Friday, where 15 participants got their space in the first session that will end on November 23. Out of 140 applications, 30 participants have been shortlisted for the course. Total 15 out of 30 have been imparting training by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Elite Futsal Instructor Nasser Saleh, who is also former national futsal team coach of Iran, and he is being assisted by Director Pakistan Futsal Muhammad Raza Fazli. The remaining 15 out 30 shortlisted candidates will attend the course in the second session. The participants of the first session include Faizan Sameer, M Hassan, Sajjad Murtaza, M Abbas Khan, M Muslim Yasir, M Saud Yousaf, Taimur Ali Khan, Zahid Nawaz, Shahzaib Ahmed Khan, Sakhawat Khan, M Hashim, M Saqib Aslam, Abdul Rehman Khan Yousfi, Raja Hashim Ashraf and Dilawar Ali Khan Ghazi. AFC Elite Futsal Instructor Nasser Saleh informed about the training and tactics of futsal during the first day and also shared his extensive experience with the participants. “This is for the first time that I am in Pakistan for the Futsal Level-I Course. I hope the participants will learn and gain a lot of knowledge about futsal that will help them in their future endevours.” Director Pakistan Futsal Muhammad Raza Fazli, while speaking on the occasion, said: “I am overwhelmed with the response of the participants, who came here to enhance their knowledge and learning about futsal. I am thankful to Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for giving us this opportunity for the first time in Pakistan. The course will give jubilant results for the futsal fraternity in Pakistan.”