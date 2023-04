Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Sheh­baz Sharif has inaugurated a string of mega initiatives for the huge young bulge of the country, providing them op­portunities to amply explore their innate talents and po­tential for shaping the coun­try’s future. Under the prime minister’s vision, the Federal Government had launched the PM’s Youth Development Initiatives by unveiling 15 mega programmes for em­powering the younger gen­eration and equipping them with modern education.