35,000 police personnel to guard polling stations

Lahore - Under the supervision of Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police are determined to conduct the by-elections peacefully and security arrangements have been completed in the respective districts. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that more than 35,000 officers and officials will be deployed for the security of the by-elections held in 14 national and provincial constituencies. Out of 2,599 polling stations, 419 have been declared highly sensitive while 1,081 have been declared sensitive. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that more than 4 million 44 thousand voters will be provided a peaceful and safe environment for voting. Foolproof security will be provided to 663 male, 649 female, 1,289 joint polling stations and staff of election commission. The IG Punjab said that the installation of CCTV cameras at the most sensitive polling stations has been completed, close monitoring will ensured, whereas the polling process will also be continuously monitored from the Central Police Office, Safe Cities Authority, control and monitoring rooms of the districts.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that the Punjab force is fully confident and committed to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of by-elections. In consultation with the relevant institutions, a comprehensive election security, logistics, communication and transportation plan is prepared. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar further said that all nefarious attempts of terrorists and anti-national elements to affect peace on by-elections day will be thwarted. He said that officials posted in Punjab Constabulary, PHP, Elite, SPU, and Training Branch will also be posted on election security duty. The IGP said that women police officers will perform duties at ladies polling stations and booths, while for the by-elections, the Punjab Police has the full support of the Rangers and the Pak Army. Dr Usman Anwar further said that there will be zero tolerance for violation of the Code of Conduct of the Election Commission, Section 144, Arms Prohibition. Dr Usman Anwar further said that all formations including Dolphin Squad, Special Branch are being used for election security and the atmosphere of peace and order will be maintained at any cost.