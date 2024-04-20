A New Leaf

It was almost poetic to have one of the most polarising figures in Pakistani politics call for an end to polarisation in an incredibly polarised parliamentary atmosphere. Our political leaders may not agree, but this address has made it vehemently clear that we are in dire need of unity.

The joint sitting of the parliament heralded the beginning of Pakistan’s first parliamentary year, and has set the stage for initiatives moving forward. President Zardari’s symbolic address laid out the biggest priorities and markers for the nation’s recovery plan at this crucial juncture. With roars of opposition members in the back, the president made it clear that it was time for Pakistan to turn a new page in its history. Regardless of public opinion on the speaker, this message is the uniting force we need at this moment. Whilst being bombarded with roars of “Go Zardari Go”, the president rightly called for parliamentarians to use their power with wisdom and maturity, putting the nation first, instead of engaging in mindless power politics.

Zardari’s speech may not have roused hearts in the parliamentary house, but his words must be heeded by opposition and coalition members alike. Chanting in the middle of the address can only dictate our emotions as citizens, not our actions. Now is the time for consensus and implementation. As the President pointed out, we are not doomed as a nation; we can indeed surpass our own expectations, provided we learn to prioritise what matters most. The president also made sure to acknowledge the efforts that have been made thus far. Economic recovery was a focal point, with emphasis placed on attracting foreign investment, and commending the SIFC for their efforts thus far. Other highlighted goals were the enhancement of primary and secondary level education, empowering the marginalised, and bridging inequality gaps.

Additionally, Zardari addressed the need for climate-resilient infrastructure and clean energy projects to combat the pervasive threat of climate change. The President’s hard-line stances on foreign policy issues, including Palestine, Kashmir and the foreign-funded terrorism we have been experiencing were also commendable.

We are the only thing standing in our way at this moment. Collective consensus is the first and best step to solving our myriad of challenges. We have barely escaped an economic collapse, and this is not the time to pick and choose sides. The president’s vision, along with a unified effort can show that repairing Pakistan’s political landscape and economy is not a utopian idea, but a realistic goal worth striving for in unison.