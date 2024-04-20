Saturday, April 20, 2024
Azam Khan ruled out of New Zealand T20Is

Azam Khan ruled out of New Zealand T20Is
Web Desk
8:34 PM | April 20, 2024
Sports

Azam Khan has been advised to undergo a 10-day rest following radiology reports confirming a Grade One tear of his right calf muscle. Consequently, Azam will be unable to participate in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, which culminates in Lahore on April 27.

Azam will now depart from the Pakistan men’s cricket team and report to the National Cricket Academy, where he will commence his rehabilitation process under the supervision of the PCB medical panel.

The discomfort in Azam's right calf was first noticed during batting practice in the pre-first T20I training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. 

