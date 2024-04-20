Saturday, April 20, 2024
BISP cash disbursement centre set up in Ratodero

APP
April 20, 2024
Karachi

LARKANA  -  On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Assistant Commissioner Ratodero Kainat Tufail Shaikh on Friday set up a cash disbursement center at Government Boys High School for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in Ratodero. She visited the school building and reviewed the requirements needed for the BISP center. The amount of the next installment of the BISP will be distributed at this cen­ter. On this occasion, the AC directed the BISP team to provide the required material in the centre.

APP

