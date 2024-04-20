MOL Pakistan promotes education by donating academic books to QAU

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to bolster educational resources and foster a culture of learning, MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company BV donated academic books to the School of Politics and International Relations at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU).

The formal handover ceremony, held at QAU, was attended by Zsolt Adam Laszlo, CEO of MOL Pakistan, and Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of QAU, along with senior officials from both organisations.

With a firm commitment to advancing education in Pakistan and nurturing young talents, MOL Pakistan underscores its Corporate Giving Initiatives by donating a substantial number of academic books to enrich the educational experience at QAU. This initiative seeks to elevate educational standards within communities by enhancing access to a diverse range of academic literature across various subjects, empowering students with knowledge and insights vital for their academic journey.

Addressing the gathering, Zsolt Adam Laszlo, CEO of MOL Pakistan, remarked, “Today, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering educational growth and empowering the leaders of tomorrow. I am proud to announce our continued support to Quaid-e-Azam University through the donation of books. Education is the cornerstone of progress, and by providing these resources, we aim to cultivate a culture of learning and innovation. Our longstanding partnership with Quaid-e-Azam University reflects our dedication to nurturing talent and driving positive change in the communities we serve. Together, we can build a brighter future fueled by knowledge and opportunity.”

Expressing his gratitude for the generous donation, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar stated, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to MOL Pakistan for their steadfast support towards education. This contribution, along with their continuous support in the past, will undoubtedly enrich the learning environment at our institution and enable our students to broaden their horizons.”

MOL Pakistan, a fully owned subsidiary of MOL Group, has been actively contributing to the socio-economic development of Pakistan since 1999. Committed to prioritizing education in the communities it serves, the company regularly conducts various educational initiatives aimed at empowering individuals and fostering a culture of sustainable learning.