PBM honours women graduates with technical skills for successful future

MUZAFFARGARH - The Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) in its recent completion of tenure awarded certificates to women who completed graduation with the multitude of technical skills to survive successfully in practical life. Director PBM, Mazhar Abbas presided over the ceremony and offered certificates and medals to women achievers hailing from the marginalised segment of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mazhar Abbas said Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal was committed to empowering women by providing them with skills, particularly in designated fields of salon management, dressmaking and embroidery techniques.

The next milestone, he said is information technology sprawling globally couldn’t be left unattended to mitigate poverty among the unprivileged section of society. He emphasised that graduates develop optimum skills by working hard in whatever is the chosen field to survive gracefully in life. Mazhar Abbas vowed to keep on financial assistance for differently-abled people, medical treatments and financial aid to students securing admission to the centre. Assistant Director of PBM, Kashif Saleem being the event organizer, highlighted efforts of the organisation to uplift standard of the under-developed section of the region. Rehabilitation of child labour and orphans admitted to the Center has been the utmost priority of PBM, he added.

Public property worth a billion retrieved in Muzaffargarh

Local administration retrieved four kanal public properties costing about a billion rupees situated in the middle of the city, an official spokesman said.

A land-retrieval operation was initiated along with an anti-encroachment drive on Friday morning, The operation squad consisting of municipal corporation officials demolished makeshift construction and sheds spreading out four feet and three feet in length, respectively.

According to the assistant commissioner (AC), the sphere of operation was increased across the district at the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Munawar Abbas Bukhari. He said heavy machinery was employed to break sheds and temporary constructions outside the shops and in markets as well.

Kicking off early in the morning, the operational staff started breaking paved commercial seals being constructed at the nullahs. The AC said that indiscriminate action was held along with police at the famous MM Road to clear the path for the visitors and smooth run of the commercial activities.