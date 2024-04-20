PHDEC announces launch of ‘Pilot Project on Mango Bagging’

LAHORE - Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) has announced the launch of highly desired activity, the “Pilot Project on Mango Bagging,” which will start from next week at Tando Allah Yar, Hyderabad. The project will start at Multan in mid May, 2024. The project is supported by The All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association (PFVA), Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam (SAU), Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan, Sindh Abadgar Group, and Sindh Mango Growers Association.

Mango, a crop of tropical and subtropical regions worldwide, holds significant economic importance. Pakistan ranks as the fifth-largest mango-producing country, with an annual production of approximately 1.8 million metric tons and a cultivated area spanning 421,000 acres, boasting a diverse range of varieties. Despite this, only 6 to 7% of Pakistan’s total mango production is exported fresh, indicating untapped potential for growth with enhanced quality and cosmetics.

The Mango Bagging initiative carries substantial commercial benefits. By mitigating post-harvest diseases and damages, preserving fruit color, reducing the reliance on additional pesticides, and safeguarding against insects and pests, it ultimately enhances overall fruit quality. Following a successful pilot project in 2023, wherein 150,000 mango bags were distributed among growers in Sindh and Punjab, PHDEC witnessed overwhelmingly positive feedback from both growers and exporters. The improved quality and appearance of the fruit garnered favorable responses from consumers domestically and internationally. In response to stakeholder demand, PHDEC is set to distribute these bags again in the upcoming mango season (2024).

PHDEC anticipates that mango fruit bagging will significantly enhance fruit quality, thereby increasing market share in high-end international markets such as China, Korea, EU and Japan. Thus, PHDEC will distribute mango bags among progressive mango growers in Sindh and Punjab, with the aim of integrating bagging with other Integrated Pest Management (IPM) activities to yield premium mango crops for the season.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO-PHDEC, informed that on PHDEC platform we are working with growers and exporters for developing product quality so it may fetch high price in the international market. The mango bagging initiative is one of such project, which will improve quality and cosmetic look of the product. He also said that in last season we did this exercise, and tremendous response was received from the growers. He also said that same initiative is also taken for banana, and that project will start by next month.

Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) is a leading public sector organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the horticulture sector in Pakistan through innovative initiatives and strategic collaborations. With a commitment to sustainability and excellence, PHDEC aims to empower growers and exporters while meeting the demands of discerning consumers worldwide.