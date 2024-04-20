Sindh IGP chairs meeting on foreigners’ security

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi to review security arrangements for foreign nationals. The IGP Sindh emphasized the need to establish a dedicated unit within the Special Branch equipped with modern security techniques tai­lored for the protection of foreigners.

He stressed the strict implementa­tion of the standard operating pro­cedures issued by the Government of Sindh regarding the security of foreign visitors/delegates and regu­lar issuance of security advisories by the concerned officers.

Supervisory officers at the range, district, and zone levels were in­structed to reassess security mea­sures for foreigners to formulate a concrete and effective police strat­egy and submit a review report within three days. The meeting also addressed the recent suicide attack on foreigners in Mansehra Colony, Landhi, Karachi. The IGP Sindh com­mended the swift and effective re­sponse of the police, which prevent­ed the attack and ensured the safety of all foreigners involved.

Further discussions centered on enhancing security measures for all Chinese residents, experts and staff, and other foreign guests/delegates in Sindh. IGP Memon reiterated the commitment of Sindh Police and se­curity agencies to remain vigilant and foil any terrorist threats. “The proac­tive stance and preparedness of law enforcement agencies underscore their determination to safeguard the lives and interests of foreign nation­als within the province,” he added. The meeting was attended by Addi­tional IGPs from Karachi, CTD, DIGPs, Special Branch, CPEC, SP Foreigner’s Security Cell, and other senior po­lice officers. DIGPs from Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, MirpurKhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad Police Ranges participated via video link.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has taken notice of the recent attack on a convoy of foreign nationals, wherein a security guard was injured and two attack­ers were neutralized by the prompt response of the police. According to spokesman for Sindh Home Minister, the minister has instructed the Addi­tional Inspector General of Police, Ka­rachi, to furnish a detailed report on the incident. He emphasized the im­portance of thorough investigations by the police into the matter.