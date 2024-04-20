Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Friday underscored the significance of science education in schools for the upcoming academic year in the province.

Speaking at a meeting orga­nized by the Sindh Education Foundation, Sardar Ali, who also holds charge of Mines and Min­erals Development, directed the phased upgrading of primary schools to elementary schools to facilitate ongoing education and reduce school dropout rate, a press release said.

The meeting, attended by Sec­retary Education Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi, Managing Director of Sindh Education Foundation Abdul Kabir Qazi, along with deputy directors and other of­ficials, assessed the overall per­formance of the Sindh Educa­tion Foundation. The minister was briefed that with the coop­eration of SEF, 2566 schools are operational in Sindh, catering to over 874,000 students.

These schools include 670 pri­mary, 1323 elementary, 174 high schools, 295 secondary, and 58 higher secondary schools. It was highlighted that 40% of students in SEF-operated schools are girls, with 52% female teachers and 230 female partners also actively participating in SEF schools.

Under the People’s School Program, in collaboration with private partners, 34 English medium and general schools have been established. Learn­ing centers have been initiated for the training and education of children and youth, with plans to establish 111 centers by the end of the current year, benefit­ing 15,000 children and youth across Sindh.

Sardar Ali Shah further stated that currently there are 36, 224 government primary school in Sindh which will be upgraded in phases. He reiterated the com­mitment to improve non-formal education methods through the establishment of the Non-Formal Education Authority, aimed at providing accelerated education to out-of-school children and completing their education in a shorter time frame.

He emphasized the directives from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to significantly reduce school dropout rates, particu­larly among vulnerable chil­dren in Sindh.