Ton-up Gull Feroza helps Multan thump Rawalpindi

LAHORE - Sparkling century by Gull Feroza helped Multan thump Rawalpindi by 141 runs in the second round match of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament at the Bohranwali Cricket Ground in Faisalabad on Friday.

Opening batter Feroza, scored 142 off 140 balls, which included 19 boundaries to help her side post 240 for seven in 50 overs. Rawalpindi’s captain Humna Bilal was the pick of the bowler with three for 25 runs. In reply, Noor-ul-Iman (three for 23) and Tasmia Rubab (two for 19) shared five wickets between them and dismissed Rawalpindi for 99 in 25.5 overs.

At the Iqbal Stadium, Quetta’s Rameen Shamim’s successive all-round performance led her side to a 16-run over Peshawar. Batting first, Quetta were dismissed for 175 in 49 overs, with Arijah Haseeb (46, 59b, 6x4s) and Rameen (27) contributing runs. Aleena Shah, Mahnoor Aftab and Momina Riyasat bagged two wickets each. In turn, Peshawar were bowled out for 159 in 47 overs. Off-spinner Rameen bagged four wickets for the winning team.

At Jawad Sports Complex Ground, Lahore scored 138 for four in 43 overs, with Iram Javed scoring an unbeaten 49. The play was stopped due to rain and when play resumed, Karachi were given a revised target of 167 to win in 43 overs. Karachi, in turn, were bowled out for 166 in 43 overs. Esha Rahupoto (35) and Yusra Amir (34) were contributors with the bat. Quratulain and Noreen bagged three wickets each for Lahore.In Super Over, Lahore achieved the two-run target in four balls without losing any wicket.

SCORES IN BRIEF

MULTAN 240-7, 50 overs (Gull Feroza 142, Rabia Rafi 35; Humna Bilal 3-25) beat RAWALPINDI 99 all out, 25.5 overs (Aima Saleem 20; Noor-ul-Iman 3-23, Tasmia Rubab 2-19) by 141 runs.

QUETTA 175 all out, 49 overs (Arijah Haseeb 46; Momina Riyasat 2-12, Aleena Shah 2-27, Mahnoor Aftab 2-37) beat PESHAWAR 159 all out, 47 overs (Tayyaba Imad 44; Rameen Shamim 4-19, Kniza Wahab 2-27) by 16 runs.

LAHORE 138-4, 43 overs (Iram Javed 49*, Dua Majid 30; Anosha Nasir 3-7) beat KARACHI 166 all out, 43 overs (Esha Rahupoto 35, Yusra Amir 34; Noreen Yaqoob 3-30, Quratulain 3-41) in Super Over.