Saturday, April 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Volcanic eruptions in Indonesia affect thousands of passengers

Volcanic eruptions in Indonesia affect thousands of passengers
Anadolu
10:30 AM | April 20, 2024
International

Volcanic eruptions in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi left dozens of flights canceled, affecting thousands of passengers, the state-run media reported on Friday.

Located on Ruang Island about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the provincial capital of Manado, the volcano erupted several times since Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of more than 11,000 residents, which make up most of the entire population on the island.

“There are 47 flight routes impacted until the second day,” Antara News Agency quoted Maya Damayanti, general manager of Sam Ratulangi Airport, as saying.

Damayanti added that around 6,165 passengers were affected as flights to Jakarta, Surabaya, Sorong, Balikpapan, and several international flights had to be postponed until Saturday.

The airport was closed and flights were suspended on Thursday for the safety of passengers.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) said that five eruptions rising from 1,800 to 3,000 meters occurred from the peak of Mt. Ruang.

US considers over $1bn weapons deal for Israel amid Middle East tensions

According to the agency, the explosive eruption caused rumbling sounds, earthquakes, and flashes of volcanic lightning.

PVMBG recorded around 1,439 deep and 569 shallow volcanic, six local tectonic and 167 distant tectonic earthquakes on Mt. Ruang since April 1.

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1713575746.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024