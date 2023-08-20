Sunday, August 20, 2023
Singer Latto has big energy for her bright future

News Desk
August 20, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES - Being one the hottest female rappers in the game doesn’t shield you from a healthy bout of nerves. Just ask Latto, who at the age of 24 can already count herself among the new wave of hip-hop queens while also enjoying crossover success in reality TV. The Atlanta native had to center herself while collaborating with hip-hop pioneer Rakim to remake his 1992 classic, “Don’t Sweat the Technique.” “I was a little intimidated going in the studio, hopping on an instrumental like that, but it all worked out,” she told CNN. “I put pressure on myself. A lot of times it don’t even be pressure, I just make it up and put it on myself cause I’m a perfectionist.” The song is part of Sprite’s global music program, Sprite Limelight, that is bringing together rap royalty like Rakim with some of the newer artists.

