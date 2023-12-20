Wednesday, December 20, 2023
General Asim visits Centcom Headquarters

Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) called on Commander United States Cen­tral Command Gen­eral Michael Erik Ku­rilla during visit to Headquarters Central Command at Tampa Bay, Florida. 

“During the meet­ing, matters of shared interests, particularly cooperation in regional security matters came under discussion,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) here on Tuesday. 

Both sides dis­cussed avenues of joint training and re­iterated the need for enhancing training interactions between CENTCOM and Paki­stan Army, the ISPR said. COAS also vis­ited CENTCOM Joint Operations Center during the visit.

