General Asim visits Centcom Headquarters

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) called on Commander United States Central Command General Michael Erik Kurilla during visit to Headquarters Central Command at Tampa Bay, Florida.
“During the meeting, matters of shared interests, particularly cooperation in regional security matters came under discussion,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) here on Tuesday.
Both sides discussed avenues of joint training and reiterated the need for enhancing training interactions between CENTCOM and Pakistan Army, the ISPR said. COAS also visited CENTCOM Joint Operations Center during the visit.