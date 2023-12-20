Pakistan baseball team makes big leap in world rankings

LAHORE - Pakistan baseball team continues to excel as it has surged an impressive 11 spots in the WBSC/ KONAMI Men’s Baseball World Rankings to cap­ture the 38th position, according to the latest ranking update.

“This achievement fol­lows our fifth-place fin­ish in the recently-held the XXX BFA Asian Champion­ship, showcasing the extraor­dinary talent and dedication of our players,” said President of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Ali Shah on Tuesday.

In a statement, he thanked the baseball fans and the nation for supporting and believing in the national outfit. “Your unwaver­ing encouragement has been instrumental in this success. This achievement underscores the potential within Pakistan’s baseball community,” he said.

“With continued support and investment, including the vision for a dedicated baseball stadi­um, we aim to propel our team even further. I firmly believe that with the right resources, Pakistan Federation Baseball is destined for Olympic greatness in the future. Let’s celebrate this milestone together and contin­ue to build a brighter future for baseball in Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, Olympic champi­ons Japan maintained its grip on the No.1 position. Japan’s points tally has increased by 225 points to 5,797 following their win in the Asian Championship. The ranking update also includes the results of the WBSC U-15 Base­ball World Cup Oceania Quali­fier. The top 26 men’s baseball programmesmaintained their positions in the ranking with Mexico (4,764) in second place and the US (4,492) No. 3