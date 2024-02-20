Tuesday, February 20, 2024
KU professor elected as member of TWA’s TYAN executive committee

February 20, 2024
KARACHI   -  The World Academy of Sciences Young Affiliation Network Executive Committee has elected Dr Sam­mer Yousuf, a Professor at the H E J Research In­stitute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, as its member. According to the spokesperson of the In­ternational Centre for Chemical and Biological Sci­ences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, the appoint­ment of Prof Sammer Yousuf as TYAN Executive Committee Member is based on her contribution towards structural chemistry.

Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen, the Director of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, congratulated Prof Sammer Yousuf for her achievement.

It is pertinent to mention here that with over 240 research papers and 3,900 citations on Google Scholar, Prof Sammer Yousuf is recognised for her research work in structural and bioorganic chemistry. Prof Sammer Yousuf’s discovery of an­ti-leishmanial constituents from the local medici­nal plant Physalis minima has been patented in the USA and is set for clinical trials under a Sindh government-funded project. The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Karachi, Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, Prof Dr Atta-ur Rahman, Profes­sor Emeritus and former Federal Minister for Sci­ence and Technology, and Prof Dr M. Iqbal Choud­hary, the Coordinator-General OIC-COMSTECH, and UNESCO CHAIR on Medicinal and Bio-Organic Natural Product Chemistry ICCBS, also congratu­lated Prof Sammer Yousuf for her achievement.

