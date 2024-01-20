Instead of court, govt has to resolve issue of missing persons: IHC

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday remarked that instead of court, the government has to resolve the issue of missing persons.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition moved by Baloch activist Sammi Deen seeking court’s directions to prevent the harassment of Baloch protesters. The court also directed the authorities to provide security to protesters advocating for the recovery of missing Baloch persons.

The IHC bench also directed the relevant departments to submit details related to cases against Baloch protesters within seven days.

During the hearing, Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat requested to present a USB containing Mahrang Baloch’s recent press conference. In response to it, Justice Kayani emphasized that no USB would be accepted and highlighted the daily ridicule faced by individuals in press conferences.

He added that the press conferences are held daily and people are ridiculed. He further said that he did not want or would accept any USB. Addressing the attorney general, Justice Kayani highlighted that the people from Balochistan protesting in Islam­abad require resolution and re­marked “You have to resolve the matter, not the court.” He men­tioned that the issues faced by the protesters remained unresolved even in Balochistan. Furthermore, he directed the authorities for the provision of details of cases against them, whether in Turbat or else­where, to the applicant lawyers.

Shaukat maintained that the Baloch protestors are not permitted to protest. He clarified that they are refraining from taking action against the protesters due to the court’s in­terim relief and added that the gov­ernment’s desire is for the Baloch protesters to return to their homes.

The protesters were represent­ed by Iman Mazari, Attaullah Kun­di, and others while Advocate Gener­al Islamabad Ayaz Shaukat and State Counsel Abdul Rahman appeared on behalf of the district administration.

In her writ petition, the petitioner prayed for issuance of direction to the respondents to refrain from ha­rassment and using of force against aggrieved families of Baloch miss­ing persons who are participating in procession near the National Press Club. The counsel for petitioner con­tended that the procession of fami­lies of Baloch missing persons has now been kept close to the Press Club and different actions of harass­ment are being taken against them by the respondents under the garb of provision of security and recently one of their vehicle including loud­speakers and other articles have been taken away. He also contended that majority of the participants of the procession were arrested by the local police by way of two different FIRs, who have now been released with the intervention of this court. The counsel further contended that the respondents may also be direct­ed to provide details of FIRs regis­tered against the families of Baloch missing persons, who are participat­ing in long march from Turbat to Is­lamabad.