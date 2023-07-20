HESCO management appoints focal persons to ensure smooth supply during Muharram

HYDERABAD-The management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company on Wednesday appointed Focal Persons with the objective to ensure smooth power supply from the first to tenth Muharram-ul-Haraam in HESCO Region.

According to the announcement, an emergency centre has already been established in HESCO Headquarters with round-the-clock functioning under the supervision of General Manager (Technical) Gul Munir Surhiyo. The General Manager (Technical) will be available at Cell Phone Nos. 0333-3700064 and 0336-2121294. The focal persons who have been appointed by the management including Superintending Engineer Laar Circle Gulzar Ahmed Dasti with contact number 0333-3700050, Executive Engineer Operation Division Qasimabad Ghulam Farooq Tunio with contact numbers 0337-2192820 and 0333-2805023, Executive Engineer Operation Division Phuleli Muhammad Arshad Shaikh with contact numbers 0337-2192842 and 0312-1234690, Sub-Divisional Officer Saddar Sub-Division Waqar Saleem with contact numbers 0333-2600087 and 03337-2719815, Sub-Divisional Office Gari Khata Sub-Division Raja Abdul Rub with contact numbers 0333-2769487 and 0337-2192816, Deputy Director (Technical) Laar Circle Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Sial with contact numbers 0337-2192841 and 0301-3284565, superintending Engineer Hyderabad Circle Jalal Uddin Abbasi with contact number 0300-8376333 and 0333-3700049, Executive Engineer Operation Division Gari Khata Syed Aqib Abbas Shah with contact numbers 0337-2192814 and 0333-2600020, Executive Engineer Operation Division Latifabad-I Syed Mukhtiar Hussain Shah with contact numbers 0333-2610677 and 0337-2192825.

Executive Engineer Operation Division Latifabad-II Munir Ahmed Panhwar with contact numbers 0332-7296921 and 0337-2192772 and Deputy Director (Technical) Hyderabad Circle Sajjad Pervez Memon with contact numbers 0300-3321217 and 0337-2192812.

The Chief Commercial Officer Nisar Ahmed Memon will be available at contact numbers 0300-3055744 and 0333-700017 for coordination with these appointed focal persons.