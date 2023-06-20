PPP has no differences with PML-N: Bilawal

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chair­man and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday vowed to live up to the expectations of Karachiites. He said that Karachi was the biggest city in the country and it could take the country out of all problems. ‘I will take a personal interest in the devel­opment of the city.’

He stated this while talking to media persons after attending the oath-taking ceremony of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi, here at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground).

The PPP chairman advised Ja­maat-e-Islami (JI) to work with po­litical parties. He said that JI shook hands with those, who attacked the Jinnah house, military installations and other buildings. Bilawal said that those, who levelled fake allegations of rigging would be replied with PPP’s performance and hard work.

He said that elections were snatched from them but they did not snatch the same from anyone.

He further said that PPP was de­prived of Mayor in 1978, 1983 and 2001. After the end of the dictator­ship and facilitators, political or­phans were being defeated from Ka­rachi to Kashmir in the elections, he said adding that the work start­ed from now. The PPP chairman said that his party had always tried to re­solve the issues of the people and it would continue this spirit.

He said that PPP would resolve the issues of the city through unity. He said that the graveyards of this city were full of 'Jeayalas' when this city was run by a phone call. Bilawal said that PPP workers had sacrificed their lives for this city, the restoration of democracy and the country. Replying to a question, he said that the federal and pro­vincial governments would cooperate with the Kara­chi administration. Reply­ing to another question, he said that the federal gov­ernment should contribute to flood affectees and it was not a new stance of PPP. On the Greece incident, he said it was very disappointing. He said that illegal immi­gration was being thwarted. The government was in con­tact to repatriate dead bod­ies and action would be tak­en against those, who were involved in the illegal immi­gration. Answering a ques­tion, he said PPP did not have any differences with Pa­kistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). He said that PPP would move forward with the Charter of Democra­cy (CoD) signed by Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto and Mian Mohammed Nawaz Sharif. ‘I have a very good working relationship with PM Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. Replying to a question, he said, ‘We need a controver­sy-free Census.’ The apolit­ical and controversy-free census must be conducted, he said. The PPP chairman said he had been purchasing water tankers because, in the era of dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharaf, the con­nection of the Bilawal house water line was cut. He said that the basic issue of Kara­chi was water.