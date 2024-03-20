High taxes on tobacco to help cut health cost: Expert

ISLAMABAD - To prevent further exposure of public health to serious diseases, the calls for raising taxes on tobacco are gaining momentum as various stakeholders are of the view that the taxes are slapped on tobacco products the more effective would be the mechanism to discourage cigarette smoking.
“Imposing increased taxes on tobacco products would save lives as was advocated by the SDPI and the collected taxes would be a major source to ensure treatment of serious health diseases related to cigarette smoking,” said Dr. Muhammad Zaman, Founding Chairman of the Department of Sociology at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) and head of the Zaman Research Center, showing concern over the rising health cost of smokers.
“Taxing tobacco saves lives by reducing consumption and channelling resources towards essential public health initiatives,” he said.
Earlier, the SDPI had pointed out deficiencies in tax collection framework as well as the need for increasing taxes on tobacco products particularly cigarettes. The institute had published a detailed report based on government data that says that the country lost Rs 567 in revenue during the last seven years. The SDPI’s report titled “Tobacco Taxation in Pakistan: Unravelling the revenue loss of Rs567b to the exchequer,” has unearthed the staggering financial toll inflicted by the tobacco industry on the national exchequer.
Dr Zaman said that cigarette is a non-essential and perilous commodity. He said affordability of cigarettes is the major contributor to high consumption and ultimately diseases and fatalists in the country.
He said increasing prices of cigarettes was internationally proven strategy to curtail the consumption.
He endorsed the alignment of tobacco taxation with the guidelines outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasizing the imperative to develop a long-term taxation policy grounded in global best practices and Article 6 of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).
The Islamabad-based think tank Capital Calling also reported that one in every ninety-four smokers was forced to quit smoking after a significant raise in taxes.
“More than 31 million Pakistani adults (15+) or about 19.7 percent of the total adults use some of tobacco which is one of the highest in the world,” it further said.
Malik Imran, Country Head of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, highlighted the staggering economic toll of tobacco consumption, citing an annual loss of Rs 615 billion.