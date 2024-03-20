Internal strife damaging PTI’s narrative on poll rigging

ISLAMABAD - An ongoing internal strife within the beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has not only damaged the party’s narrative on alleged massive rigging in general elections but also created a new crisis within the party of prime minister Imran Khan that is already struggling to get out of troubled waters since May 9 violence.
Until last week, the party was making headlines about alleged manipulations in Form-45s during the crucial February 8 polls when its firebrand leader Sher Afzal Marwat gave a controversial statement that PTI lost reserved seats in the parliament due to its wrong decision to enter into an alliance with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).
Other senior PTI leaders including Senator Syed Ali Zafar and Walid Iqbal followed the suit and criticized the decision of the party to join ranks of SIC in a bid to secure seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies.
On March 4, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had rejected the plea of PTI-backed SIC seeking allocation of quota of reserved seats in the light of provisions of Article 51(6) of the Constitution and Section 104 of the Elections Act, 2017.
There is some serious resentment within the party over these conflicting statements, which have changed direction of the overall narrative of the party on rigging to its decision-making mechanisms, a senior PTI leader.
“Now we see a debate on the national media that revolves around whether PTI’s decision to make an alliance with SIC was right or wrong instead of highlighting the party’s narrative on rigging and release of political prisoners,” the leader said, wishing anonymity.
Political analysts and many within PTI believe that there is a crisis-like situation as different groups within the party are showing up against one another publicly, sending a wave of confusion and resentment among middle and lower cadres of the party. They fear that the situation would worsen further if some practical steps were not taken to stop the party from operating in the form of different groups fighting against one another.
A new leadership, most of them lawyers, has emerged within the PTI after many either left the party following May 9 attacks on civil and military installation or others are in jail, said senior political analyst Zaigham Khan. “They are still jostling for power and an infighting is going on within the party,” he said.
WEAK CHAIN OF COMMUNICATION
Information Secretary PTI Raoof Hasan admitted that conflicting statements were damaging for the actual narrative of the party but ruled out the situation would be damaging in future. “We have survived in the past under critical conditions and will survive in future,” Hasan told The Nation in an interview while sitting in his small office at the party’s Central Secretariat.
He said the biggest problem for the PTI was that its chain of communication with imprisoned party founder Imran Khan was weak and they were getting information from him in bits and pieces. “The senior party leadership is not allowed to meet with the former prime minister regularly and those lawyers visiting him are not allowed to take even a piece of paper along with them to get some notes,” he added.
Analyst Zaigham endorsed the view that the absence of some regular communication of the PTI leadership with Khan was creating problems for the party in decision-making. “Khan has been meeting some specific while in jail,” he said, adding that there was some weak feedback mechanism available with the party leader due to the same reason.
Zaigham argued that there was neither any threat of survival to the PTI as long as Khan is available to the party nor to its mass popularity due to the internal strife. “But this ongoing fighting and weak communication is damaging for the party and can make a crisis for it,” he added.
DELEGATION OF POWERS
Information Secretary Hasan believes the notion was wrong that PTI would have secured reserved seats by entering into an alliance with any other party that had contested the election and submitted a list of its candidates with the electoral watchdog. “I feel it was written on the wall that PTI will not be given reserved seats,” he said, adding that the attitude of the state institutions and the powers-that-be reflected they are not ready to give a space to the party.
Hasan said PTI had very limited options to make an alliance with another party and it was more comfortable with the SIC.
On the other hand, PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter spokesperson Moazzam Butt Advocate has said in an interview that the party would have secured reserved seats in the province had it joined ranks of the PTI-Parliamentarian – a party led by seasoned politician Pervez Khattak that had submitted a list of its candidates to get quota of reserved seats. He also said PTI was close to sealing a deal with the PTI-Parliamentarian but failed to do so due to some “miscommunication” among the party leadership.
Analyst Zaigham says that PTI founder Khan should delegate its powers to new chairman Gohar Ali Khan to avoid this “miscommunication fiasco”, which is damaging for the party. “Gohar is a capable person and will make mistakes but good decisions are expected from him,” he said.